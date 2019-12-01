Storm Team 8: Breezy and warm today with afternoon showers before turning much cooler Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds will be exceptionally breezy today, coming in out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times. These winds will make it a bit more muggy this afternoon and temperatures will be warm with highs generally near 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase throughout the second half of the day and then shower chances go up this evening as a strong cold front approaches.

Light to moderate rain showers will be scattered to widespread after 5 p.m. this evening.

Rain chances stay at a 30% overnight but most showers will be well to our south before we wake up Monday morning.

Winds stay breezy Monday but turn out of the northwest bringing in noticeably cooler and drier air. Temperatures will start off Monday morning in the low 60s but only rise to the upper 60s in the early afternoon before dropping quickly during the second half of the day.

Temperatures stay chilly through Wednesday but our coldest temperatures will be felt Tuesday morning with lows generally in the 40s. After that cold start, temps will only rise into the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

By next weekend, temperatures will be back normal with highs in the mid 70s.