STORM TEAM 8: Back to a Normal Summer Pattern with PM Storms

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – After a humid and soggy week, we are finally getting back to a weather pattern that is more typical for mid-August.

Some slightly drier air aloft will limit shower and thunderstorm coverage Monday. Rain chances will climb to 30% for the afternoon and evening hours. With more sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s.

The rest of the work week is looking like classic summer. Mornings will stay dry with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Clouds will build up with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms developing along the sea breeze.

TROPICS: A weak low off the mid-Atlantic coast will likely move out into the open Atlantic. The Hurricane Center gives this system only a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.