STORM TEAM 8: Another Scorcher Sunday with Very Few Storms to Cool us Down

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – The second half of the weekend is looking very similar to the first half with hot temperatures and below-average rain chances.

Temperature will climb quickly into the afternoon. Expect highs to top off in the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will hover around 105. Some drier air aloft will keep rain chances only at 30% or less. Most of the area will miss out of rain Sunday.

The weather pattern will begin to change Monday and Tuesday as we transition to a reverse summertime pattern. An onshore wind will mean very warm mornings and sky-high humidity. Storms will begin during the morning hours with rain chances focusing inland during the latter parts of the day. More clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 80s.