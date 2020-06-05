Storm Surge Watch in effect for coastal Citrus and Hernando counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Cristobal will continue to get better organized Friday and Saturday as it re-emerges into the southern Gulf of Mexico. While the center of the storm will stay far west of the Tampa Bay area, indirect impacts are expected to be felt through the weekend.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through Sunday evening for the potential to see up to four or more inches of rain area-wide. Locally higher amounts are possible and flooding is likely where storms train over the same area.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for coastal Hernando and Citrus counties. The concern is for higher-than-normal water levels – two to four feet of storm surge – during times of high tide on Sunday.

Winds will continue to come out of the southwest, pushing water onto the coast. This will cause strong rip currents, large swells, rough surf and coastal flooding over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds will not be of concern. However, just a slight breeze could cause trees to topple due to the ground being so saturated from recent rain.