Still Quite Active In The Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be mild overnight Thursday with patchy clouds around and temps in the low 70s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with breezy east winds. The rain chance is only 10% late in the day, so most of the area will remain dry. High temps will be near normal in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees.

Saturday will be another mostly dry day with only a 10% chance of rain late in the day. High temps will be near 90 with breezy northeast winds.

Sunday will be a warm and dry day with temps near 91. Even drier air will move in though so it will feel less humid and the mornings will be closer to 70 degrees.

Hurricane Jerry formed Thursday, but is expected to remain out at sea and not impact the United States.