TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly start to the day, temperatures only climb into the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. That’s more than 10 degrees below average.

A few thin clouds stretch across the sky during the day, so we’ll get filtered sunshine at times. The rain chance is just 10%.

We drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. It will be slightly warmer Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A few more clouds develop on Saturday, but the rain chance remains low at 20%.

That rain chance increases to 50% for Sunday. The extra clouds and off and on showers help hold highs back in the 60s, so it’ll feel cool.

The warm air returns next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers remain in the forecast most of next week. The highest rain chance is Tuesday at 60%. Right now, Thanksgiving looks drier with just a 20% rain chance and highs in the upper 70s.

