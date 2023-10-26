TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was warm, breezy, and mostly sunny. We topped out in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. The evening will be comfortable and breezy, with temperatures sinking out of the 80s and down through the 70s. Temperatures end up in the refreshing upper 60s on Friday morning.

Friday starts off lovely and warms up quickly with highs in the mid-upper 80s, but the humidity remains comfortable. Once again, we have a 10% chance of a few light, quick-moving showers that spread across the state from the Atlantic Ocean.

While it won’t be quite as gusty tomorrow, you’ll still notice a nice breeze. We keep the 10% rain chance in the forecast with highs back in the mid-upper 80s.

Saturday should be a great day with pleasant humidity, lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Expect clouds to build from the south during the day. We may see a few spotty showers on Sunday, especially south of I-4.

The next change in our weather pattern comes on Halloween. There’s a 30% rain chance as a cold front approaches. We keep a 30% rain chance on Wednesday as the front passes. The front should bring cooler air.