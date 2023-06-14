TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern that brings in extra humidity from the Gulf of Mexico continues for the next few days.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s for most areas, but the heat index will be at or above 100 degrees for several hours. Try to stay hydrated and take breaks from the direct sun.

Rain chances remain slim today. The best chance for getting a downpour will be far east of I-75 and toward the east coast.

It’s a similar day tomorrow, with just a few inland showers and high humidity.

The rain chance increases slightly to 30% Friday and then up to 40% Saturday as a stalled front drifts into north Florida. The front will not get far enough south to bring cooler air; it won’t even break us out of the onshore wind pattern.

Highs stay near average for the next eight days, and there will be no break in the excessive humidity.