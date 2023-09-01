TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A breeze continues to come from the Gulf of Mexico today, so it stays muggy. That breeze pushes showers onto the coast this morning, and the storms spread farther inland during the day. You may get several rounds of rain passing through.

Between the storms, it’ll be steamy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values should reach 100-105.

The weather changes tomorrow, and winds start coming from the northeast. We wake up still muggy on Saturday, but the humidity slowly drops during the day.

We still have a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon Saturday, and those storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico. We drop the rain chance to just 10% for Sunday & Labor Day.

It will still be warm in the afternoons, but the mornings and the evenings should feel a little more comfortable with lower humidity. Expect gusty conditions on Sunday as well.

The humidity remains low Tuesday, so there’s just a 20% chance of rain. In fact, the rain chances are limited for much of next week.