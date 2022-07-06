TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a sunny and muggy start to the day, temperatures climb into the mid 90s with heat index values near 105.

The first showers form near the coast around midday, but the heaviest storms will be east of I-75 later this afternoon and evening. Finally, the rain fades as it drifts back toward the Gulf of Mexico at sunset.

We repeat this pattern tomorrow with a 50% chance of storms and highs in the low-mid 90s.

Drier air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere limits the number of storms Friday and Saturday. The rain chance drops to 40%. Highs will still be in the low to mid 90s.

An onshore wind pattern develops this weekend. That pattern pushes showers onto the coast in the morning, and it helps spread them across the state by the evening. Overall that leads to fewer and less intense storms for us.

Highs will be a few degrees lower in the afternoon, but it will be even more humid. We’ll also deal with warmer overnight lows.

