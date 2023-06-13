TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Without the typical afternoon showers and storms, temperatures climb into the low 90s. When you add in the extra humidity coming from the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll feel closer to 100 degrees this afternoon. Take some breaks out of the heat, and try to stay hydrated.

The steady breeze coming from the Gulf not only adds humidity, but it pushes any showers that form quickly over to the east coast, so our rain chances are slim. Most rain will be east of I-75.

This pattern continues tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 20% rain chance for inland spots. The rain chance increases slightly Thursday to 30%, but most of the rain still forms east of I-75.

Our best rain chance is Friday at 40% as a weak front stalls just to our north. The onshore wind pattern continues, so it stays extra muggy. We could even seen some morning showers on Saturday.

At this point, there doesn’t seem to be a break in the winds coming from the Gulf even into next week, so it stay hot and humid.