TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern has developed, and it brings a steady breeze from the Gulf of Mexico all day. It will keep us more humid with slightly below average highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Any showers that form will quickly spread toward the east coast, so a lot of the Tampa Bay area remains mostly dry today.

A few more showers form tomorrow, but the pattern still pushes the rain quickly to the east. The rain chance increases to 40% in the afternoon. For Friday, it’s a 30% chance, and most of the rain will be east of I-75 again.

Watch for mainly pop-up afternoon showers this weekend with highs near 90 degrees. Looks like we could be transitioning into the rainy season next week with a higher coverage of storms each day.