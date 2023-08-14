TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another hot day is in store for the entire Tampa Bay area with highs in the mid-90s.

Another Heat Advisory in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for feels like temperatures of at least 108°.

There is a slightly better rain chance today at a 50% from midday through the afternoon hours. A few storms will develop in our coastal counties and generally drift inland through the afternoon. Storms will wind down after 5 p.m. this evening.

It stays fairly hot for the next couple of days with highs in the mid-90s and high humidity along with a 40% rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday.

Better rain chances and slightly lower temperatures will come in at the end of the week with more moisture moving in. Temperatures get even hotter once again for the weekend and early next week with the good rain chances continuing.

Out in the tropics, a couple of tropical waves are being monitored for development. Both tropical waves have a low chance of developing over the next several days at a 20%.