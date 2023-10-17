TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is a crisp, chilly morning across the entire Tampa Bay area and it’ll be a true fall-like day.

We’re starting chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s in most spots. Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will only slowly warm up. We’ll stay well below average with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be much lighter today and it will stay dry.

We’re in store for another chilly night with temperatures dropping back into the mid-50s in our downtown spots, upper 40s and low 50s everywhere else.

You’ll want several layers Wednesday though because it will be a fast warm up with highs back near 80 degrees.

While temperatures stay below average through Friday, it will feel milder with slighter higher humidity. A weak cold front will move through again Friday night with a few showers, and it will keep the weekend feeling great and fall-like.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows will be in the 60s. Temperatures do turn warmer again next week.