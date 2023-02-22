TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thick fog is more widespread this morning, and it should be burn off between 9am and 11am.

Once we get more sunshine, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. The humidity will increase as well, so it will feel muggier in the afternoon.

Winds increase from the south during the afternoon. We continue to get warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. That’s close to record highs for this time of year.

No rain is expected through the weekend, and the humidity may take a slight dip Sunday and Monday.

The next rain chance is quite slim at just 20% on Tuesday as a weak front arrives.