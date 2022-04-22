TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our string of warm, dry days continues. Humidity remains low, and we’ll feel a gusty wind from the east all day.

Temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon, but it still feels comfortable when you’re in the shade.

Be careful taking the boat out today. Gusty winds have prompted a Small Craft Advisory, and the water will be choppy.

It starts to cool down after sunset with lows in the mid-upper 60s.

The gusty wind continues into Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. There is just a 10% chance of a quick, passing shower. The rain chance goes up to 20% Sunday afternoon as the humidity slowly creeps up.

We keep in a 20% rain chance through early next week. Highs remain in the upper 80s, which is slightly above average for late April.

A weak front may bring humidity down slightly for the end of the next week.