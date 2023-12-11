TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that the strong cold front has pushed to our south, chilly air is rushing in behind it. We don’t warm up much during the day, and highs only reach the low 60s in the early afternoon. It starts cooling down during the afternoon, and it gets quite cold tonight.

Lows will mainly be in the 40s, but we could have a few 30s in spots early Tuesday morning. It doesn’t get any colder because we have some patchy clouds overnight that help hold in some heat.

Mid and high level clouds stream across the area tomorrow, and we stay below average in the low 70s. It stays gusty all week long, which makes it feel a little cooler each day.

While a stray shower or two is possible Wednesday, the rain chances ramp up for the end of the week and the weekend.

Highs stay in the low to mid 70s each day along with the scattered downpours.