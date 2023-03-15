TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds spread across the Tampa Bay area this morning, and it’s chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Between 8am and 1pm, a quick, light shower is possible. After that, clouds clear out for the rest of the afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 60s to near 70 today, which is about 10 degrees below average.

We wake up to a clear and chilly morning tomorrow in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, but it warms up quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s with lots of sunshine through the day.

St. Patrick’s Day is even warmer with highs in the low 80s. It may be a little breezy, but otherwise should be quite lucky for all your plans.

The next cold front arrives Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and storms. Try to make some indoor plans. The front stalls just to our south, so there’s still a few lingering showers Sunday. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday.

We are already tracking another front that arrives Tuesday with another round of showers and storms.