TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab out the winter coat. You’ll need it basically all day. We start out with a Freeze Warning for Citrus County & Wind Chill Advisories for areas along and north of I-4.

Temperatures only climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. The cool breeze continues, and there should only be some high, thin clouds through the day. It cools down quickly after sunset, but it will not be as cold tonight.

Clouds increase and help insulate us slightly, but it’ll still be in the 40s. Despite mostly cloudy skies and some passing light showers, we warm up into the upper 60s tomorrow.

The next cold front is set to push through Friday. Most of the rain with the front should end by Friday afternoon, and even colder air arrives behind the front.

It’s going to be a chilly weekend with highs only in the mid 50s Saturday. The coldest air will be Saturday night with many of us dropping into the 30s.

From there, it’s a gradual warm up through the first of next week.