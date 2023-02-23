TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and highs reach the mid 80s for many areas. A few spots may touch 90 degrees.

We should stay below the record high of 88 degrees today, but tomorrow we will be quite close to the record. Highs are expected in the mid 80s, and the record high is 86.

It continues to stay rain-free into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, and it’s just a few degrees cooler Sunday. The humidity should dip slightly Sunday as well.

We finally get a cold front to bring a few showers on Tuesday, but the rain chance is just 20%. The front is not expected to bring much cooler air.