TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and less humid air is arriving. It won’t be much cooler with highs in the mid-upper 70s today. That’s close to average for December 1st.

It will be gusty through the day today with winds coming from the northeast. If you’re taking the boat out, be aware that it could be a little choppy at times.

We are certainly in the dry season now with no rain expected for the next eight days.

Each afternoon will be near 80 degrees with comfortable humidity and lots of sunshine. The lower humidity makes it feel especially pleasant in the mornings and the evenings.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.