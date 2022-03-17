TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Temperatures are pleasant this morning with lower humidity in place behind yesterday’s front. Watch out for patchy, dense fog in lower lying areas through sunrise.

While it feels a little nicer, it will still be warm today with highs in the low 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine and the low humidity sticks around, but for just today.

The humidity will increase again tomorrow. Because the moisture will be returning, and temps stay warm, a few showers are possible in the evening, mainly well east of I-75 in Highlands and Polk Co.

Saturday will be warm and mostly dry with a high near 83 degrees.

Afternoon showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will be possible again Sunday as a weak cold front moves through but it will not be a washout and not everyone will see rain.

Temps will stay warm with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s. There is no significant cool down in sight with temps next week getting even warmer and approaching records.

