TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the morning fog burns off, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the low 80s, which is nearly 10 degrees above average for late January.

Even with slightly higher humidity, we should have plenty of afternoon sunshine, and no rain is expected.

It’s a similar day tomorrow with fog in the morning and a warm, dry afternoon. The spring-like days continue into Thursday as well.

Finally a front makes it far enough south and brings a 60% chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon. There will be cooler air behind this front, but the front lingers around through the weekend.

Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but we will not be completely dry. Watch for some morning showers Saturday and a few afternoon showers Sunday.