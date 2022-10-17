TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a quiet start with just a few patchy clouds this morning and temperatures in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 80s this afternoon which is average for this time of year.

There will be a few spotty storms that develop midday along the coast and push inland for this evening. The best rain chance will be east of I-75 but still not everyone will see the rain today.

Skies mostly cloudy overnight and a few showers are possible as a cold front approaches the area. The front will slowly pass through Tuesday keeping skies mostly cloudy and there will be a 30% rain chance.

Although skies stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night, the colder air will rush in and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, the clouds will clear out and we’ll see a lot of sunshine but high temperatures will only top out in the lower 70s.

It stays dry and cool through Friday with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. It warms up again next weekend with highs back in the low 80s.

The tropics remain quiet with no new activity expected over the next 5 days.