TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has stalled south of I-4, and it will help generate a few downpours for areas south of Tampa Bay today.

Areas north of the front stay much drier, but it will still be warm and humid today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. When you add in the humidity, it’ll feel like 100+.

Another cold front passes tomorrow, and there’s just a 20% chance of a quick shower. We still reach the mid 80s Saturday, but the humidity begins to drop during the afternoon.

A blast of fall air arrives Sunday, and it sticks around for most of next week. We only reach 80 degrees on Sunday with a cool breeze from the northwest all day. It should be beautiful for the Bucs’ game. Don’t forget to wear Creamsicle!

We’re even cooler for the first days of next week. You might need an extra layer in the mornings when temperatures will be in the 50s.

Our next best rain chance comes on Friday.