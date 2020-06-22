Spotty Storms Return Tuesday & A New System In The Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Few spotty storms will be possible Monday evening and then wrap up around sunset. Overnight temps will be quite warm in the upper 70s with lingering patchy clouds.

Tuesday will be a very similar day with isolated rain and storms expected to form in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is 20%. Temps will be back up to around 90 degrees in the afternoon after a warm morning.

Wednesday’s forecast will be similar with isolated storms and showers developing. The rain chance is 30%. High temps will be near 92 in the afternoon in Tampa.

As high pressure builds into the weekend afternoon temps will continue to reach into the low to mid 90s into the weekend with just a slight chance of rain each day.

Due to a plume of Saharan Dust it’s fairly quiet in the Tropics, but a new Subtropical Depression 4 formed today. Subtropical Depression Four formed a few hundred miles southeast of Nantucket per the NHC. It’s possible this could become Subtropical Storm Dolly soon, but regardless this will not impact Florida. The system will continue to move north away from us.