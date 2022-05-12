TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another comfortable start to the day, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon. The humidity stays in a comfortable range, and there will be a nice breeze this afternoon.

Because of the low pressure off Florida’s east coast, a few showers may spread across the state this afternoon and evening. The rain chance is slim, and mostly for inland communities.

As that low drifts north tomorrow, the humidity continues to increase. With the sea breezes developing in the afternoon, we’ll see a few more showers form. The rain chance increases to 30% with highs in the mid 80s.

It will be mostly dry this weekend, but you’ll start to notice that extra humidity. Partly cloudy skies expected with just 10% rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Highs return to the upper 80s, which is close to average for mid-May.

Most of next week will be hot, humid and mostly dry with highs near 90 degrees each day.