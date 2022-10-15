TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a quiet and mild start to the weekend with temperatures in the low 70s this morning. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm quickly into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

You’ll notice the humidity today and with enough moisture in place there’s a 30% rain chance this afternoon and evening. Spotty downpours will develop after 2:00 p.m. and a few thunderstorms could linger until around 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. tonight.

After that, drier air will mix south leading to a more pleasant start and cooler temperatures for Sunday morning. Most of us will start out in the upper 60s with a bit drier of a feel to the air for the second half of the weekend.

It’s still warms up Sunday afternoon with highs and the upper 80s but we stay dry.

A potent cold front is set to pass through Tuesday with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Behind the front, some much cooler air will move in and settle into the Tampa Bay area for several days. High temperatures will be about 10° below average in the low to mid 70s and those morning low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s in most spots.

The tropics remain relatively quiet. Karl is now a post-tropical system as it moved into Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a disturbance off the coast of Africa and just gives it a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days.