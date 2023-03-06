TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another warm day is on tap with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers form east of I-75 this afternoon and linger into the early evening.

Watch for some fog tomorrow morning, and highs will reach in the low 80s with lots of afternoon sunshine.

The first front of the week comes on Wednesday. It shouldn’t bring any rain, but it will help lower the humidity for Thursday. Highs remain in the low 80s.

The next front stalls just to our north on Saturday, but it will bring a 50% chance of showers. The rain chance drops to 40% for Sunday.

Finally, a stronger front looks to pass through Monday with another 50% rain chance. This front may finally bring highs back into the 70s.