TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We start out dry this morning, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s.

Watch for a few spotty showers near the coast around midday, and the storms drift inland during the afternoon. Overall, there’s still just a 20% chance of rain.

That rain chances goes up to 40% tomorrow, and a few showers may even form near the coast in the morning. Once again, storms push inland in the afternoon and early evening. The earlier downpours help hold highs closer to 90 degrees.

For the weekend, we have 30% chances for afternoon storms with highs in the low 90s. Seasonable level of humidity is expected, so it should not be super-humid.

Rain chances remain at 30% for most of next week.

We are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic. It will continue to strengthen as it heads northwest. It is moving slowly, so the steering currents in place now may have the chance to change. At this point, the models turn the storm north before the U.S. coast.