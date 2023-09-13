TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have plenty of morning sunshine, so temperatures heat up fast. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity makes it feel even warmer.

Watch for a few passing afternoon showers this afternoon. The storms generally push inland by the early evening hours, and they fade after sunset.

The late-day storms may linger longer tomorrow night. We still reach the low 90s Thursday afternoon, but the rain chance increases to 40%, and some inland storms continue past sunset.

Friday’s rain chance increases to 60%, and the storms that form will push toward the Gulf of Mexico rather than drifting inland. With Hurricane Lee to our north, it will create a stronger breeze from the northeast that drives those storms toward the coast.

Unfortunately, it does not look like we will get a break from the humidity this weekend. The front stalls just to our north on Saturday. Our best rain chances are south of I-4 in the afternoon.

Rain chances remain elevated through the first part of next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues to push north and may bring high wind and waves along the northern east coast. Hurricane Margot stays out to sea, and one tropical wave will likely develop in the central Atlantic. That wave may follow a similar path to Lee, but it’s too early to know for sure.