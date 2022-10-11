TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity continues to increase across the Tampa Bay area this week. We’ll see about a 30% rain chance this afternoon and evening with highs close to 90 degrees today.
The rain chance increases to 50% tomorrow as a cold front pushes south toward Florida. A few more clouds around help keep highs in the mid-upper 80s.
The front finally arrives late on Thursday with a 70% chance of storms. We’ll still be in the mid 80s since the front doesn’t pass until late.
This front brings back fall-like weather with low humidity and crisp, cool air. Highs stay in the low 80s through the weekend with lows in the 50s and 60s.
In the tropics, there is a 40% chance that a cluster of storms that broke off from Hurricane Julia could develop and enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It doesn’t pose any threat to Florida.
Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.