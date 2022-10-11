TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity continues to increase across the Tampa Bay area this week. We’ll see about a 30% rain chance this afternoon and evening with highs close to 90 degrees today.

The rain chance increases to 50% tomorrow as a cold front pushes south toward Florida. A few more clouds around help keep highs in the mid-upper 80s.

The front finally arrives late on Thursday with a 70% chance of storms. We’ll still be in the mid 80s since the front doesn’t pass until late.

This front brings back fall-like weather with low humidity and crisp, cool air. Highs stay in the low 80s through the weekend with lows in the 50s and 60s.

In the tropics, there is a 40% chance that a cluster of storms that broke off from Hurricane Julia could develop and enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It doesn’t pose any threat to Florida.