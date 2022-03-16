TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even though a strong line of thunderstorms pushed through the Tampa Bay area last night, scattered storms continue through the day today.

Pockets of heavy rain with strong wind gusts develop and push inland. Our rain chance goes up to 60% the afternoon. The main threats from these storms will be damaging wind gusts and small hail.

It will still feel humid today with high in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity begins to drop overnight with lows in the low 60s.

We get quite lucky on St. Patrick’s Day with mostly sunny skies, pleasant humidity, and highs in the low 80s. Sláinte!

Humidity begins to build again on Friday, and it will be warmer in the mid 80s. A few spotty showers develop east of I-75 in the late afternoon.

While we do have small rain chances Saturday and Sunday morning, the weekend should not be a washout. We stay warm in the low 80s. Next week, highs reach the mid-upper 80s, and we will get close to record heat.