TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although not quite as cold, we’re in store for another chilly day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and low 40s this morning but wind chills are still near freezing in many spots.

Clouds are streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico and they’ll continue to do so throughout the day keeping skies mostly cloudy. We’ll see just a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will manage to make their way into the mid 50s this afternoon.

It’ll be another chilly night but again, not as cold. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across the area. Skies will clear out early Tuesday morning and will see a lot more sunshine Tuesday afternoon.

This will help to warm temperatures into the mid 60s. The warming trend continues through the middle and end of the week. High temperatures hit 70 on Wednesday, and we’re back in the lower 80s by the weekend.

We stay dry through Friday with rain chances increasing again for the weekend. There could be showers around New Year’s Eve night but we’re still working on the timing.