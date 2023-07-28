TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab an umbrella before heading out the door this morning. Our rain chance increases to 70% this afternoon.

There is plenty of tropical moisture around to create heavy rain, and steering winds will be relatively light. The storms that form may linger over areas for a longer time.

When it’s not raining, it will be warm and steamy with highs in the low 90s.

Storms increase in the afternoon tomorrow as well. This time, the breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will allow the downpours to drift inland during the later afternoon and taper off in the evening.

Watch for a few morning showers on Sunday. The rain chance is 50% with highs still in the low 90s.

The breeze from the Gulf of Mexico sticks around for Monday and Tuesday, so earlier showers are possible on those days as well.

It stays hot with highs in the low 90s through next week.

In the tropics, there is one tropical wave that has a 50% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Most models turn this system north in the open Atlantic, but we will keep an eye on it.