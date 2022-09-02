TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We start the day out dry and muggy, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon.

The first storms of the day start near the coast in the early afternoon. The heaviest rain and more widespread downpours occur after 4pm. Most of those storms will set up along and just east of I-75 through sunset.

After sunset, watch for a few of the showers to drift toward the Gulf of Mexico as they dissipate. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

The rain chance drops to 50% Saturday afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will be along and west of I-75 through the day. It should get even hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

For Sunday and Labor Day, rain chances drop to 40%. Again, these storms form after the hottest part of the day, so highs will still be in the mid 90s.

By the middle of next week, we return to an onshore wind pattern which should bring some earlier rain back to the forecast.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Danielle is strengthening in the northern Atlantic, but it poses no threat to any land.

The tropical wave near the Caribbean Islands is expected to curve north before getting close the U.S.

