SLIGHTLY DRIER AIR MOVES IN TO END THE WEEK

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a soggy Wednesday, drier air will be moving in to end the weekend and rain chances will drop some.

The storm chance on Thursday will drop to 30%, but the onshore flow pattern will still be in place. The showers will begin near the coast and then move inland into the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach back up to 91 in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday looks even drier with just a few isolated showers near the coast in the morning and a few inland storms into the afternoon. The rain chance is 20% with highs near 92.

Look for a seasonal 30-40% chance of rain this weekend.