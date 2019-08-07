Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

SLIGHTLY DRIER AIR MOVES IN TO END THE WEEK

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a soggy Wednesday, drier air will be moving in to end the weekend and rain chances will drop some.

The storm chance on Thursday will drop to 30%, but the onshore flow pattern will still be in place. The showers will begin near the coast and then move inland into the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach back up to 91 in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday looks even drier with just a few isolated showers near the coast in the morning and a few inland storms into the afternoon. The rain chance is 20% with highs near 92.

Look for a seasonal 30-40% chance of rain this weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss