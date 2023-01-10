TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a relatively quiet start to the day with a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are cool and there are a few high level clouds in the sky. Clouds will clear out by midday and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon. It will be slightly cooler today compared to yesterday.

It’ll be even colder tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s in most spots by Wednesday morning.

We’re a little bit warmer again by Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the upper 70s before a strong cold front moves through on Friday.

The front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms Friday morning before a significant cooldown arrives for the weekend. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Friday and the coldest days will be Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There will be several nights in the upper 30s and low 40s this weekend with patchy frost possible as well. We gradually warm up as we head into the beginning of next week.