TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and afternoon highs will be in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like 100-105 in many spots today. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the heat when you can.

The rain chance remains slim for this time of the year. A few showers will form east of I-75 this afternoon, but the overall rain chance is just 20%.

The heat continues tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. The rain chance is slightly higher at 30%, but the storms push toward the coast in the evening. Most of the rain occurs after we’ve hit the hottest part of the day, so the storms don’t cool us down.

Mid 90s expected again on Thursday along with those late-day downpours near the coast. We could be close to record highs through the middle and end of the work week.

Rain chances go up slightly Saturday to 40%, and we have a 50% rain chance Sunday. The higher coverage of rain helps keep highs in the low 90s.