TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few isolated showers and storms will continue mainly south of I-4 through the early afternoon hours as a weak frontal boundary lays across the area.

Otherwise our coastal counties should stay mainly dry today with highs in the low 90s. All areas will dry out tonight with lows near 75 degrees.

Sunday morning will be dry and mild and rain chances will increase to a 30% after 2:00 p.m. Highs on Sunday will be up near 92 degrees.

Memorial Day will start out dry as well, temperatures warm into the low to mid-90s and rain chances will increase to a 50% for showers and thunderstorms along and just inland from the coast in the evening.

A similar setup continues as we head throughout the rest of the work week: warm and humid each day with a chance for showers and storms.