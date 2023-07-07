TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few showers before lunchtime today coming off the Gulf of Mexico. The constant breeze from the west pushes some rain onto the coast this morning.

The rain spreads east during the afternoon, but it should taper off quickly before sunset.

It will still be hot, but we should stay below record highs today. Temps reach the low 90s for most areas.

We have our best chance of rain tomorrow. A couple of morning showers are possible, and the rain chance increases to 50% during the afternoon. The extra clouds and showers help keep highs in the low 90s.

Slightly less rain expected Sunday, but the breeze off the Gulf of Mexico continues. The showers that form quickly spread inland and over to the east coast.

We don’t get a break from the above average temperatures next week. We hit the low-mid 90s each afternoon with a few passing showers each day.