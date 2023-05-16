TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Morning sunshine allows temperatures to warm quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. A breeze off the Gulf of Mexico increases humidity slightly.

Watch for a few showers to develop near I-75 in the early afternoon, but the majority of today’s rain will be in the center of the state late in the afternoon and early evening. It’s still not widespread downpours, but some of us will get the much-needed rain today.

The onshore wind flow pushes all of tomorrow’s showers farther inland. Some rain is expected in eastern Polk County and Highlands County, but most of the showers will be closer to the east coast.

With increased moisture in the atmosphere Thursday, the rain chance increases slightly to 40%. Again, most of the storms quickly push east in the afternoon.

The rain chances go back down to 20%-30% for Friday and the weekend. Next week might bring a better coverage of rain with near-average highs.