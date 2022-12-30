TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not nearly as cool this morning as earlier in the week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies this morning and temperatures will warm up quickly. Highs today will be in the low 80s and it will feel muggier this afternoon.

There is a 10% rain chance for a few isolated showers this evening but most spots will stay dry. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Better rain chances come in for the holiday weekend. A cold front will approach Saturday. Skies will be cloudy and showers will be possible in the morning, afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the extra clouds. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid and upper 70s.

A few showers could linger through midnight but most showers will have faded away. Temps drop into the upper 60s for the ball drop.

News years day will be mostly cloudy as well but it will be drier with just a 20% rain chance. Temperatures warm into the mid-70s.

Sunshine returns Monday with warmer temps and highs in the low 80s. Another front approaches Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances and a slight cool down behind for late next week.