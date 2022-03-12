Severe storms possible Saturday morning as a strong cold front passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible this morning.

A strong cold front is moving through the entire region and will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through as it passes.

The storms will begin to move in from the northwest between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. in Citrus and Hernando County. The thin band of storms will slowly move southeast throughout the morning and clear Sarasota, Highlands and DeSoto Counties by 1:00 p.m.









It will not rain everywhere during that time. As the line of showers moves into your area, expect a brief period of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and the threat for strong winds and an isolated tornado. Once the heavy rain has moved out of your area, the severe threat will be over but winds will stay gusty throughout the entire afternoon.

Winds will switch directions and come in out of the north bringing in much colder air. Temperatures will begin to drop after 12:00 p.m. into the 60s. Temperatures will drop all afternoon and night into the 30s and 40s for Sunday morning.





A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Citrus and Hernando Counties. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight everywhere in the Tampa Bay area. Wind chills could be as low as 25° farther to the north, and in the mid-30s elsewhere Sunday morning.





Despite a lot of sunshine on Sunday afternoon it will be a chilly and breezy day with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold snap doesn’t last long with normal temperatures returning to start the work week. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and highs will be back in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Another cold front moves through on Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms but this one is not as strong and we will not get as cool behind it. Temperature stay in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.