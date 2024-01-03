TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb into the upper 60s this afternoon, and it’ll be mostly cloudy at times.

The first showers arrive after sunset, and they’ll increase in coverage overnight. Most of the rain will be gone by sunrise tomorrow as the cold front pushes south.

There will be a quick drop in temperatures tomorrow and tomorrow night, but it warms up quickly Friday into the 70s.

A stronger cold front arrives Saturday with heavy downpours and the chance for some stronger thunderstorms. Some light rain lingers into Sunday, especially south of I-4.

Another system is already poised to arrive Monday and Tuesday, and it will keep rain chances high on those days. We finally dry out for the middle of next week.