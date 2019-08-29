Seasonal Summertime Pattern Again Friday; Dorian Forecast To Strengthen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be warm and mostly dry Thursday night with temps dropping back into the upper 70s overnight.

Friday morning will be sunny and pleasant with temps in the upper 70s and a few clouds around. Through the day temps will warm back up into the low to mid 90s with a 50% chance of evening storms.

Saturday’s forecast will be very similar with highs reaching into the low 90s. There will be a seasonal 40% chance of seabreeze storms.

In the Tropics Dorian is still a Hurricane forecast to strengthen and become a Major Hurricane before making landfall in the U.S. At this time a landfall in Florida looks likely Labor Day, or potentially even later than that.

There is still uncertainty on the exact path this storm will take. Any impacts for the Tampa Bay area would be able to be discussed as we get closer to the event. However, residents in inland counties like Polk & Highlands County will be closer to the storm after is makes landfall and have the potential to see greater winds.