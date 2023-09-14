TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another day that starts out sunny and heats up quickly. Highs reach the low-mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index of 100-105.

The storms start to fire up just after midday and increase in coverage through the afternoon. The most widespread rain will be east of I-75, and those storms may linger past sunset.

A weak front stalls just to our north on Friday, so it helps increase our rain chances to 60%. The storms will mostly be in the afternoon and early evening, but some try to drift back toward the Gulf of Mexico after sunset. Highs are still in the low 90s.

The rain chance remains elevated through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

The tropics are active with Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Margo in the Atlantic. Lee may still bring some high wind and waves to the northern east coast as it heads toward the Canadian Maritimes. Another tropical wave will likely develop and travel in a similar track as Lee.