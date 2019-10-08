Scattered Storms Forecast Again For Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a wet start to the week with scattered storms soaking parts of the Tampa Bay area Monday & Tuesday. Overnight the evening showers will end and temps will drop into the mid 70s.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy and humid with temps in the mid 70s. Through the day showers and storms will increase with a slow moving cold front still in the vicinity. The rain chance is 50% again. High temps will be in the mid 80s due to the extra clouds and rain.

Thursday drier air will begin to filter in and the rain chances will drop to 30%. The temps will be in the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine returning. Friday the rain chance drops to only 10%.