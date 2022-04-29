TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Make sure to keep an umbrella with you each afternoon through the weekend. While we are not technically in the rainy season yet, we will see scattered storms develop after lunch and linger into the evening.

Temperatures climb to the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. That is close to average for late April, but the humidity may be slightly higher than normal. That extra humidity will help create the 50% chance of afternoon storms today.

The rain tapers off after sunset, and lows will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances return to 50% Saturday afternoon. There may be some pockets of heavier rain as well. Highs will still be in the mid 80s, but any showers or nearby rain will drop temperatures briefly.

Late-day storms are expected again Sunday with a 40% rain chance. Highs are back in the mid-upper 80s. It’ll be best to get most of your outdoor plans done earlier in the day this weekend.

Rain chances drop slightly next week, but a few spotty afternoon showers are still possible. Temperatures trend slightly warmer next week as well.