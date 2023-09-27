TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a warm and humid morning, temperatures climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. Heat index will be in the mid 90s.

We’ll see some extra clouds around at times, and the storms start firing up mainly after lunch. The rain chance increases to 60% late this afternoon and into the evening.

We have a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms Thursday and Friday. Both days will still be steamy with highs in the upper 80s.

Some drier air tries to work south this weekend. You won’t notice it Saturday because it remains humid with afternoon storms. A stronger breeze from the northeast Sunday helps lower the humidity slightly, but there will still be some afternoon downpours.

Early next week, the drier air limits rain chances, and it will feel less muggy.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe should gradually weaken as it drifts west. A tropical wave has a 90% chance of developing, but it looks to head north in the open Atlantic.